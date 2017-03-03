Welcoming, Fishing Poles and Adventures to the BDN blog network

I grew up in the small town of Sebec, Maine, wandering in the woods exploring the natural world around me. I had always been fascinated by water and my explorations seemed to lead me to water as that was where I felt most comfortable.

Through trial and error, I honed my fishing skills over the years and learned many valuable lessons along the way. Seventeen years ago I took up fly-fishing as my primary method of angling and that opened my eyes to a whole new aspect of the sport.

I began tying my own flies and even built my own fly rod that I used to catch Atlantic Salmon on the Miramichi River in New Brunswick, Canada. Through this new skill set I began thinking about becoming a guide and in 2014 I realized my dream and became a Registered Maine Guide.

It has been a long road to get here, but I would not change a thing as I have learned so many life lessons along the way. I have put in numerous years preparing for this moment and have always stayed focused on my ultimate goal so when I finally formed Peterson’s Guide Service of Maine I was beyond excited. This year I also became a Recreational Guide as well to add to my outdoor activities and services.

My offseason is spent tying flies preparing for the next season and thinking of new places that I want to explore. I also keep a journal of where I fish and I am always looking over what I did right and wrong from the previous season. I am always learning and pushing myself to try new things.

I love sharing my own trials and tribulations from my journey through this sport to help those that are trying to enter into the sport of fly-fishing or fishing in general. I did not have any mentors or friends that showed me the ropes when I began my obsession with fly-fishing, so I know how it feels to be lost in the sea of equipment and flies. Through this

Through this process, I learned very quickly that more expensive equipment might catch an angler in a fly shop, but it doesn’t always help in catching fish. That’s why being a guide was an easy transition for me to make. It is so fulfilling to instruct a client and to have them put it all together and catch their first fish. Join me and follow my blog and also at

Join me and follow my blog and Facebook page to keep up to date with where I am fishing or exploring.